Tributes have been paid to a Wigan father of two who has lost his battle for life after a road smash that also left his brother critically injured.

‘Inseparable’ siblings Danny and Dean Kearney were riding a motorbike up Ormskirk Road in Pemberton on the evening of Wednesday March 19 when it was in collision with an HGV at the junction with Enfield Street.

Both men suffered horrific injuries and Danny, 35, was airlifted to Aintree University Hospital with multiple fractures, including ones to his skull, neck and back and a bleed on the brain.

Dean, 31, who lived in Wigan town centre with his mum Mandy, also suffered multiple fractures and severe brain damage and was taken by land ambulance to Salford Royal Hospital.

Dean Kearney in Wigan town centre with his niece Thalia recently

Tragically he lost his battle for life 11 days later – on Mother's Day – when doctors told family there was nothing more that could be done and they gave permission to turn off life support.

Two GoFundMe appeals have since been launched. One is to help cover the costs of Dean’s funeral and the other is to help pay for transport for relatives journeying to Aintree every day to be at still seriously ill Danny’s bedside.

Loved ones have been told that he could make a full recovery – despite the aforementioned injuries plus shattering all his ribs, facial fractures, and a broken shoulder, hand and hip, the last of which has required a metal replacement. But it is going to be a long process and he could be in hospital for months yet.

Danny’s partner Kylie Surry, who set up the second of the two GoFundMe appeals, said: “The family have been in pieces since this all happened. It's like a nightmare that you can’t wake up from.

Left to right: Dean and Danny Kearney with Danny's partner Kylie Surry

"Danny is very confused but also deeply depressed because he has lost his best friend as well as his brother. They did everything together.

"The doctors say he will eventually get better, but it will be a very long process and it’s a long way for family to travel to Aintree every day, especially as I live in Atherton which is Danny’s home too.”

Kylie said that Dean’s great hobbies were motorbikes and socialising in nightclubs. He and his older brother had been riding to Ormskirk to see a friend when tragedy struck soon after 7pm on March 19.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by police – who have yet to release Dean’s body so no funeral arrangements can yet be made – but it was reported at the time that the pair were heading up Ormskirk Road and the lorry had been coming down it and was turning into Enfield Street when the bike was in collision with one of its wheel arches.

Danny Kearney with partner Kylie Surry

Danny also liked motorbikes and it was his vehicle and he who was steering it with Dean the pillion rider when the crash occurred.

Kylie said: “Dean was a fun guy who liked to go out for a drink and was up for a laugh. He’ll be missed terribly.”

Dean, who like his brother hailed from Rochdale but moved to Wigan several years ago, also leaves two high school-aged children and girlfriend Ashleigh Goulding.