Martin Donegan, 35, has lived in the property in Woodford Court, Hindley, provided by Jigsaw Homes, since December 2020.

One of his daughters, aged three, developed pneumonia last year and he said he was anxious for the welfare of his children - for whom he has joint custody - because of the health risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin, who himself suffers from chronic asthma, said: “The first signs were condensation on the windows, and the original wooden front door was always wet through. In the summer, when it expanded in the heat, I couldn’t get out of the flat or take my son to school because I couldn’t get out of the front door. I had to get someone to kick the door open for me. It’s now been replaced by a uPVC door.

Hindley resident Martin Donegan has health complaints because of mould and condensation at his housing association flat.

“The two areas affected are the bedroom and porchway. If you run your fingers over the ceiling, your hand is soaked through. I had to throw away a very expensive bed which I’d only had two years because of damp and mould.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Newly washed clothes in the wardrobe also stink of damp within a couple of days.”

Before Christmas last year Martin’s three-year-old daughter Amelie was hospitalised with pneumonia.

Some of the condensation and mould in the porchway of Martin Donegan's housing association flat.

He said: “The consultant told me the conditions I lived in could have contributed to it. I try to limit the amount of time the children have to be in the bedroom, and I don’t let them in the porchway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The housing association should be moving me out. While there’s no time frame for that, I just want to make it as comfortable as I can. There’s a lot of work they need to do. It’s a danger to my and my childrens’ health.

“People who visit me are blown away by the smell of damp. It’s very powerful.”

A spokesperson for Jigsaw Homes Group said: “We are sorry to hear that Mr Donegan has been experiencing issues in his home.

Martin Donegan outside his housing association flat in Woodford Court, Hindley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already begun to carry out repairs and a pre-arranged inspection was booked in with our building surveyor, who visited on Wednesday, April 5.

“Following tests, we found that there are no signs of rising or penetrating damp but the flat does have condensation.

“So we can help Mr Donegan manage the build up of condensation and to treat it, we have agreed to supply and fit extractor fans in the kitchen and bedroom, and carry out a mould wash treatment to his porch. We will also be installing airbricks to allow for better ventilation and to help keep his home dry.

“As part of our ongoing work to help tackle damp, mould and condensation, we are reviewing our records of contact with residents since April 2021 to identify all mentions of damp and mould and make sure we progress work to homes where problems persist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mould and condensation advice leaflets, which are translated into several different languages are handed to residents when our technicians and operatives are working in their homes and we have a dedicated page on our website which offers advice on dealing with it.