The figures show that 4.3 million people are now living with a diagnosis of diabetes in the UK, with approximately 90 per cent of the cases being type 2.

About eight per cent are type 1, with the other forms of the condition make up the remaining two per cent. Diabetes UK estimates there are an additional 850,000 people living with diabetes who are yet to be diagnosed, bringing the overall UK-wide figure beyond the five-million mark.

Diabetes UK said the shocking figure underlined why diabetes must be a key part of local health leaders’ plans. The charity argued the focus must be on preventing type 2 diabetes, supporting those at high risk and working to reduce health inequalities in communities where the prevalence of type 2 is worryingly higher than the general population.

Diabetes UK says urgent action is required as diagnoses continue to rise (generic picture)

Alarmingly, the condition is becoming increasingly common among those under the age of 40 and more prevalent in areas where there are higher levels of deprivation. While numbers of under 40s with type 2 diabetes remain a small proportion of total cases, it is known to have more severe and acute effects on younger people.

Without the right care and support, people with all types of diabetes can be at risk of developing serious complications. Every week, diabetes leads to 184 amputations, more than 770 strokes, 590 heart attacks and 2,300 cases of heart failure.

Clare Howarth, head of the North of England at Diabetes UK, said: “Diabetes is serious, and every diagnosis is life changing. It’s a relentless condition, and the fear of serious complications is a lifelong reality for millions of people across the UK.

Diabetes diagnoses hits over 21,000 in Wigan, new analysis has shown (generic picture)

“These latest figures show we’re in the grip of a rapidly escalating diabetes crisis, with spiralling numbers of people now living with type 2 diabetes and millions at high risk of developing the condition.

“But it doesn’t have to be this way. With the right care and support, cases of type 2 diabetes can be prevented or put into remission. What we need to see is the will, grit and determination from Government and local health leaders to halt this crisis in its tracks and improve the future health of our nation for generations to come.”

The risk factors of type 2 diabetes are multiple and complex. They include age, family history and ethnicity, as well as living with overweight or obesity. Social deprivation is also an issue. Factors such as income, education, housing, access to healthy food, as well as poorer access to healthcare, have been shown to be strongly linked to an increased risk of developing several health conditions – including obesity and type 2 diabetes.