A Wigan doctor has been awarded an OBE in the New Year honours list.

Prof Sanjay Arya, medical director and consultant cardiologist at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), has been recognised for services to black and minority ethnic doctors and healthcare in the North West.

He joined the trust in November 2000 as a consultant cardiologist, specialising in coronary heart disease, heart failure and cardiac arrhythmia. He led on setting up of the cardiac catheter lab and starting coronary intervention at Wigan.

Prof Arya was chairman of the AQ Heart Failure group and ensured patients with heart failure received high-quality care across the North West. He co-chairs the European Group on Safety for Older People.

He became the trust’s executive medical director in 2017, playing a critical role in providing leadership to the medical workforce and focusing on delivery of clinically safe care.

He was named a community hero by the Prime Minister for developing cardiac services in Wigan in 2016 and was acknowledged as a “Covid hero” by the people of Wigan for his work in the borough during the pandemic.

Prof Arya said: “I am overwhelmed and grateful that I have been awarded an OBE. I feel very honoured, but I would like to dedicate this credit to all our staff at WWL, my colleagues and the people of the borough of Wigan. I could not have achieved any of this alone and I share this with them all, and my wonderful family.”

Prof Arya is a passionate leader dedicated to the teaching and training of doctors and other healthcare professionals, and raised the profile of teaching and training at WWL.

He is an examiner for the Royal College of Physicians (UK), on the faculty of Edge Hill University Medical School and serves on the board of Bolton Medical School. He has several publications to his credit and has delivered lectures throughout the country.

Prof Arya has been associated with various international doctors’ associations, including BIDA and BAPIO, highlighting the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion.

He has been involved in supporting doctors from overseas, helping them acquire new skills in the UK and facilitating their return to their home country to serve its population.

As the medical director for the Centre for Remediation, Support and Training, he has helped doctors improve their ability to deliver an effective patient-centred service.

Mary Fleming, WWL’s chief executive, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Sanjay is receiving this honour.

"We are incredibly proud to have Sanjay as our medical director at WWL. His significant contributions in this role and as a cardiologist extend beyond the Wigan borough, NHS Greater Manchester and the wider NHS. This honour is well-deserved and it is heartening to see his efforts being acknowledged.

“Sanjay's compassion is evident in his patient care and he is equally passionate about driving major changes, fostering learning and education, and championing our global majority colleagues.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to such a valued and respected colleague. I know that this recognition will be celebrated by many across the NHS in the North West.”