Wigan drug and alcohol support service is slated in staff survey

Drug and alcohol support staff have given a damning verdict on the service provided in Wigan in a survey carried out by a trade union.

Employees of Addaction told Unison services were “dangerous” and waiting times were “atrocious” when given questions which are also put to NHS workers.

The percentage of employees who would be happy with the standard of care provided if someone they knew needed treatment or thought looking after service users was the top priority was also shockingly low compared to the health service.

However, Addaction was quick to point out the survey did not cover the entire workforce and the watchdog had rated the charity positively.

Unison’s survey found just a fifth of borough Addaction staff questioned thought care was the top priority, compared to 76 per cent in the NHS.

A massive 70 per cent said they would not be happy with Addaction’s care if it was given to a friend or relative, something said by less than 10 per cent of NHS staff.

Employees told Unison staffing levels were inadequate, with one saying employees were working at “dangerous and unsustainable levels”.

The service was described as “script and go”, with brief meetings with patients giving little time for interaction or harm reduction.

Unison and 30 Addaction employees are currently embroiled in a dispute over NHS pay rises not being matched and staff told the survey the charity’s offer for drug and alcohol support was inferior compared to the NHS.

Paddy Cleary, regional organiser for Unison North West, said: “This is a service in crisis. It is shocking that the staff who work in this service regard it as so inadequate that most would not be happy for their own friends or relatives to receive it.

“A script-and-go service is simply not good enough, and staff are feeling tremendous stress and worry from knowing that vulnerable people in their care are not getting the service they need to keep them safe.”

Addaction pointed to the survey’s 47 per cent response rate in reply.

A spokesperson said: “Unison’s survey isn’t representative of our whole workforce in Wigan and Leigh, but only a proportion of staff. We are in regular dialogue with the team and will discuss the issues raised in the survey with them.

"However, the most recent Care Quality Commission report rated our Wigan and Leigh services as Good, highlighting the personalised recovery packages it offers to all clients and the service’s focus on psycho social support as well as prescribed medicines. The service is fully staffed.”