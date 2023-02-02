Wigan and Bolton stations took part in a training exercise at Leigh Sports Village which saw them respond to a mock marauding terror attack, joined by emergency service colleagues from Greater Manchester Police’s Firearms Unit, North West Ambulance Service and North West Fire Control.

GMFRS chiefs say the newly gained capabilities will guarantee that all firefighters are able to assist in the treatment and rescue of people in the event of a terrorist attack.

The three days of training include two days focusing on trauma, with day three seeing firefighters take part in a live play multi-agency exercise with emergency service partners.

Recent training will ensure that the fire service are prepared for terrorist attacks

GMFRS’s deputy chief fire officer, Ben Norman, said: “The threat of a terror attack is deeply worrying but sadly it is a reality we face here in Greater Manchester. That is why it is imperative that we are well trained, well equipped and well prepared to ensure we can respond effectively to help people if we are ever called upon.

“As well as keeping the public safe, the safety of our firefighters is an absolute priority. We have established a more resilient marauding terrorist attack capability for Greater Manchester, by increasing our capacity and capability, which sees every firefighter being fully trained and every fire appliance better equipped to respond to all forms of terrorist or mass casualty incident.

“Regular training exercises such as this allow us to continue to put our collective emergency service response into practice so we can ensure we’re always ready.”

Marauding Terrorist Attack training will be continuing until all 1,200 operational crews and officers have completed their required three days. every fire appliance within the region will also be equipped with specialist PPE for crews if they are to be called to a terrorist attack or mass casualty incident.