Wigan gin bar boosts hospital's cancer fund-raising campaign

Hospital chiefs have received a boost to their In Pink fund-raising campaign.

Staff from the popular bar, Gin on the Lane, has donated almost £100 towards the fund for new equipment for the South Lancashire Breast Screening Service.

Alison Duncan, owner of Gin on the Lane, (right) presents Janet Ellison, Patient Navigator for the South Lancashire Breast Screening Service, with a donation to the In Pink campaign

The hostelry, which opened on Wigan Lane in May last year, raised money as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating 10 per cent of all pink gin sales.

The donation of £97.20 will go towards the In Pink fundraising campaign which aims to purchase an additional ultrasound machine and other equipment for the service at the Thomas Linacre Centre.

The new machine will help to improve the numbers of patients who can be seen, reduce waiting times and help to identify abnormalities quicker.

Alison Duncan, owner of Gin on the Lane, said: “Donating 10 per cent of our pink gin sales made perfect sense for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s a great service for the people of Wigan so we were more than happy to support the campaign.”

Patient Navigator, Janet Ellison, who received the cheque said: “It’s absolutely great having the support of our local community and businesses, not just in terms of fund-raising but also raising awareness.

“If breast cancer is diagnosed at the earliest stage of its development, it is estimated that after five years 99 out of 100 women diagnosed will still be alive, so being screened regularly and detecting changes early is very important.”

In certain areas of the North West, fewer than half of women aged 50 to 70 attend to be screened every three years, even though screening is free, fast and easily accessible.

If anyone requires further information about breast screening, contact the South Lancashire Breast Screening Unit at the Thomas Linacre Centre, Wigan on 01942 774 713, or contact your own GP.