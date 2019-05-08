Wigan GP practice in spotlight on national TV news

The eyes of the nation were on the health system in Wigan as a flagship news programme broadcast from a GP practice in the borough.



Crews from the BBC were at Ashton Medical Centre, run by SSP Health, today (Wednesday) to interview staff and patients.

Filming at Ashton Medical Practice

The broadcaster was turning its attention to GP services and primary care and chose Wigan as a venue for the broadcast due to some of the ways SSP Health is trying to reduce doctors' workloads.

This includes removing time-consuming admin, giving GPs flexible working and having company-wide staff for prescribing, house calls and care home visiting.

SSP director and GP Dr Shikha Pitalia said: “We were delighted to welcome the BBC to Ashton Medical Practice to show how our initiatives are easing the burden on GPs and

improving primary care.

A Confident Parent session being filmed

“The measures we have put in place across our practices are designed to make GPs’ working lives easier so they can spend more time doing what they were trained to do and are passionate about delivering, which is excellent patient care.”

Among those interviewed for a national audience in Ashton were advanced nurse practitioner Trudi Lowe and pharmaceutical advisor Mark Pilling.

The cameras also filmed a Confident Parent session advice on minor children’s ailments and emergencies, aiming to reduce the number of people attending practices and A&E.