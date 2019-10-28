GP

Wigan GP practices ranked for patient satisfaction

Wigan Gazette can today reveal a list of Wigan’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of Wigan postcodes. Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Wigan, based on the percentage of people who described their overall experience of their GP practice as good, ranked from best to worst. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Mesnes Street, Wigan, WN1 1ST. 99 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

1. Mesnes View Surgery

109 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QG. 94 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2. Pennygate Medical Centre

Chandler House, Worsley Mesnes Health Ctr, Poolstock Lane, WN3 5HL. 97 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3. Marus Bridge Practice

Billinge Road, Garswood, Wigan, WN4 0XD. 90 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

4. Garswood Surgery

