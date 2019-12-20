Wigan health centre receives award for its work to support LGBT patients

A GP practice has been recognised for its efforts to support LGBT patients.

Staff at The Chandler Surgery, in Worsley Mesnes, took part in training provided by the LGBT Foundation.

They made several changes, enabling them to achieve the gold award for Pride In Practice, marking excellence in lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual healthcare.

Senior partner Dr Mohan Kumar said: “We are all very proud to receive the Pride In Practice gold award from the LGBT Foundation. Kudos to my team who worked tirelessly to ensure we abide by our Hippocratic principles and ensure everyone gets treated with care and compassion at our surgery.

“We would like to thank Clare Marshall, from the LGBT Foundation, for her support and dedication and we have thoroughly enjoyed working in partnership with Clare and the team.”