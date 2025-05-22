A woman from Wigan who underwent heart surgery as a baby was among more than 600 British Heart Foundation runners who took part in the Great Manchester Run.

Hannah Paton, 27 from Bryn, who works for a food outlet, was born with congenital heart disease and underwent surgery aged just 12 months to repair a leaking heart valve at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

She recovered fully and is a keen runner.

She joined 600 other trainer-clad BHF participants in a field of 35,000 runners, who took on either the 10K or half marathon route through Manchester city centre to raise funds for lifesaving research into heart and circulatory disease.

Hannah Paton after completing the Great Manchester Run for BHF

Race sponsor AJ Bell and the BHF partnered up in 2023 with a joint mission to help improve the nation’s heart health.

This year’s AJ Bell Great Manchester Run helped the charity to raise over £168,500 and rising, which will go towards finding new cures and treatments for the 7.6 million people in the UK currently living with heart and circulatory conditions.

Hannah said: “Taking part in the 2025 AJ Bell Great Manchester Run for the British Heart Foundation, was such a huge challenge and an incredible experience.

"The atmosphere around the course was electric and it was amazing having so many people cheering me on, it made me even more determined to cross the finish line.

“The research that the BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases.

"I’m proud that I do as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”

Karen McDonnell, senior events manager at the BHF, said: “The stories of why our amazing supporters take part in our events, never fail to inspire me.

"It was fantastic to see the passion and determination of over 600 BHF runners who took on the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run on Sunday (May 18).

"Together they’ve help raised an incredible £168,500 which will fund research to help revolutionise treatments and transform the lives of the 7.6 million of people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases.”

Take on an AJ Bell Great Run Series for British Heart Foundation: www.bhf.org.uk/AJBellGreatRuns.