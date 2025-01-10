Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Masks could be introduced at Wigan’s hospitals in a bid to prevent the spread of flu.

NHS hospitals are grappling with high demand amid rising flu cases and data published last week showed the number of people in hospital with flu in England was more than four times the level it was a month ago.

Bosses at Royal Bolton Hospital announced earlier this week that all staff, patients and visitors would be asked to wear masks in in-patients areas to prevent the spread.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) is also seeing a lot of patients with flu, as well as a small number with coronavirus.

It could lead Wigan’s hospital bosses to follow colleagues in Bolton by introducing masks.

Prof Sanjay Arya, medical director and consultant cardiologist, said: “We have not ruled it out that masks may become compulsory if we see a continuing increase of the influenza virus. At this moment in time we are watching the situation.

"I would urge people to take the vaccine and avoid visiting elderly family and thereby help reduce the flu virus, so we don’t have to use masks, but we are not ruling it out at this stage and we are closely monitoring the situation. If need be, we will have no choice but to implement it to protect people’s lives.”

More than two million people in the North West have been vaccinated this flu season, but thousands are still eligible for the free flu vaccination.

He urged people with flu to stay away from their loved ones and to not visit patients in hospital to help prevent it spreading.

Flu is also affecting staff at the hospital, with more people having to take time off work sick.

Last week it was reported just 18 per cent of frontline healthcare workers at WWL had been vaccinated against flu by the end of November.

Prof Arya said: “We have seen some increase in sickness among staff, but I would like to thank other members of staff who are well and going above and beyond to help patients.

"We are also encouraging all our staff to have flu jabs and Covid vaccines to reduce the number of people off sick.”

The winter months are always busy for the NHS and hospital bosses rely on people across Wigan to help manage demand for care, such as by only going to A&E in an emergency.

Prof Arya said: “Winter is the time when the NHS becomes even more pressured than in other months of the year.

"I would like to thank the people of Wigan for doing their best to keep out of hospital during Christmas and New Year by making sure that they sought help from alternative sources.

"However, despite this, the A&E remains significantly pressured and I would request people continue to seek alternatives to A&E. Ring 111 or see a pharmacist or GP if you have illnesses or conditions which can be managed by these healthcare professionals.

"I would also like people to help us out with discharging patients once they have recovered from their acute illness. I say hospital is the best place to come if you are seriously ill, but hospital is not the right place if you are recovering from an acute illness. There is a risk of catching infections, some of which can be very serious and more serious than the illness you have come in with.

"If your loved ones are on the way to recovery, please help us discharge them safely so they can make a better recovery and an early recovery at home.”

Prof Arya also urged people to take care outside in the wintry weather conditions, after seeing more patients who had fallen.

"Avoid going out,” he said. “The roads and pavements are now very icy, with lots of snow. Particularly our elderly people, please only go out if it’s absolutely essential.

"We have seen an increased number of falls and an increased number of fractures, which in the elderly can be very serious.”

He also asked people to start 2025 with New Year resolutions of “healthy eating, regular exercise, stopping smoking and Profinking alcohol in moderation”.

His message to stop smoking comes after WWL was accepted as a pilot site for a lung health check programme, where smokers who have had a cough for several weeks are given early access to a CT scan to see if they have lung caner.

Prof Arya said: “In Wigan we are seeing lung cancer detected at a very late stage, resulting in poor outcomes, hence being accepted as a pilot for the lung health check. We have seen some very positive results.

“My message is to please stop smoking. If you have got a cough lasting several weeks, please contact your GP so that you can be referred to the early scan.”

Meanwhile, building work is continuing to expand endoscopy facilities at Wigan Infirmary and more patients are accessing tests through the new community diagnostic centre at Leigh Infirmary.

While it is a busy time professionally for Prof Arya, he had reason to celebrate after being awarded an OBE in the King’s New Year honours.

He said: “It was a very pleasant surprise to be honoured with the OBE.

"This is a tribute to the help and support that I have been provided by WWL and its staff for the last 24 years. I would like to dedicate the award to the people of Wigan, because they have encouraged me and inspired me to improve healthcare in the borough.

"My wife and my children were delighted, but I know that many of the people from Wigan borough were delighted as well, and I was so pleased to see the hundreds of messages I have received.”

He also thanked colleagues at the Centre for Remediation Support and Training in Bolton and overseas healthcare professionals who come to work in the NHS.