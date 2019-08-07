Wigan hospital staff showcased for best practice

The work of Wigan hospital experts is being showcased to share good practice and improve the patient experience.

The Accreditation System Providing Improvement and Recognition in the care Environment (Aspire) results board has been unveiled inside Wigan Infirmary’s main entrance.

Featuring photos of staff, including ward managers, matrons, and consultants, the board aims to showcase the leadership team of each ward and their results.

The Aspire system was created to stimulate the improvement of the care delivered and strengthen public confidence in Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust hospitals. It also aims to enhance leadership by recognising and sharing good practice.

There are three stages to the accreditation, starting at bronze then on to silver and gold, and 19 of the wards at WWL have already achieved the bronze level.

The success of Aspire is down to staff’s commitment to the programme and WWL’s shared vision of ensuring that every patient receives the best care possible.

Developing the system has involved input from the trust’s senior leadership team and from other NHS organisations in the North West including; Aintree, Salford and Bolton NHS Foundation Trusts.

Staff, patients and visitors were there to see the board unveiled by WWL chief executive Andrew Foster.

He said: “We are very proud of the high levels of good clinical care on our wards and the new Aspire Board enables the public to see just how we monitor standards. It will also be very helpful that visitors can put names to faces by seeing photographs of the staff that work on each ward.”

Karen Ashcroft, clinical quality and accreditation lead, is responsible for the Aspire system. She said: “It’s brilliant that so many of our wards have already achieved the bronze accreditation and hopefully we’ll be seeing our very first silver accredited ward soon.”