Wigan hospital trust hosts staff recruitment day

Wigan’s hospital trust has held its first registered practitioner recruitment event.

The event at Leigh Sports Village invited potential employees to “Choose Well, Choose WWL” when looking for the next step in their career.

Attendees were given the opportunity to speak with staff from various departments across Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust and find out what it is like to work for them.

Interviews were also held for roles including staff nurses, midwives, podiatrists, with almost half of attendees being interviewed and a total of 18 job offers made on the day.

Sharon Smith, District Nurse Leader at WWL, made multiple job offers to interviewees on the day to join her team in the community.

She added: “Events like the one we have held today allow us to recruit the right people with the right skills in a more effective manner.”

One of the attendees offered a job was Leanne Watson who will take up a position as a community staff nurse.

She said: “There has been a great atmosphere at the event today, the staff are really warm and welcoming and everyone has been so friendly.

“The event has given me the chance to secure the job I want.”

Amanda Cheesman, Assistant Chief Nurse, said: “Our very first recruitment event of this kind has given us a brilliant opportunity to meet with and share information with potential future employees.”