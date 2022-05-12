Wigan hospitals celebrate International Day of the Midwife

Presentations were made on the maternity ward of Wigan Infirmary as part of the celebrations for International Day of the Midwife 2022.

By Holly Pritchard
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 3:45 pm

It is a day when midwives across the world unite to commemorate and honour their profession and all it has achieved in the last 100 years.

This year, prizes were awarded to the following Wigan health staff: Alysha Allibone, for community midwife of the year, Keeley Jones, for specialist midwife of the year, Kirsten Cunliffe, for delivery suite midwife of the year, Abbie Rutter, for student midwife of the year, Cathy Townsend, for antenatal midwife of the year and Janice Halliwell, for maternity ward midwife of the year.

Left to right: Alysha Allibone, Keeley Jones, Kirsten Cunliffe and Abbie Rutter.

Senior midwife on the delivery suite, Kirsten Cunliffe, said: "It was such a lovely surprise and very nice to be recognised like this, but I have to thank everyone I work with, as it's our teamwork that makes a big difference.”

WWL chief nurse, Rabina Tindale, added: “Every day you help to bring joy to the world and the ability to do so cannot go unnoticed or be underestimated.

"Your kindness, your knowledge and your care has led to countless happy families and communities and in times of sadness, it is you who is first at hand to offer comforting and compassionate support.”

