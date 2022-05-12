It is a day when midwives across the world unite to commemorate and honour their profession and all it has achieved in the last 100 years.

This year, prizes were awarded to the following Wigan health staff: Alysha Allibone, for community midwife of the year, Keeley Jones, for specialist midwife of the year, Kirsten Cunliffe, for delivery suite midwife of the year, Abbie Rutter, for student midwife of the year, Cathy Townsend, for antenatal midwife of the year and Janice Halliwell, for maternity ward midwife of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: Alysha Allibone, Keeley Jones, Kirsten Cunliffe and Abbie Rutter.

Senior midwife on the delivery suite, Kirsten Cunliffe, said: "It was such a lovely surprise and very nice to be recognised like this, but I have to thank everyone I work with, as it's our teamwork that makes a big difference.”

WWL chief nurse, Rabina Tindale, added: “Every day you help to bring joy to the world and the ability to do so cannot go unnoticed or be underestimated.