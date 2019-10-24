Wigan house could become care unit for young people with mental health issues

A care provider has earmarked a Wigan house to become a new unit for young people with mental health issues.

Wigan Council has received a planning application to convert 297 Warrington Road, Abram, into a facility for the care of children.

The property is currently a four-bedroom detached house, but if the plan gets the green light, it will be converted to include two bedrooms for young people, along with bathrooms, kitchen, a dining and lounge area and separate sleeping quarters and offices for care staff.

The company behind the development, Cygnet Health Care, is one of the UK’s largest independent providers of inpatient mental health care.

The plan has so far received one objection from a neighbour, who said: “I am very concerned about the disturbance this type of property will generate.

The driveway and house are directly opposite my property, I am concerned about the extra noise this will generate, shift changes, increased visitors.”

The firm is also in the process of turning a semi-detached house, in Townfield Avenue, Ashton, into a young people’s care unit - plans which have been met with backlash by neighbours who felt that it could lead to noise disruption as well as parking issues.

Concerns were raised about Cygnet’s operations, with criticisms of the firm including a recent BBC investigation into reports of staff abusing vulnerable adults in their care.

Cygnet said it was aware of the residents’ concerns but was keen to maintain “good relationships locally”.

A spokesperson said: “Maintaining good relationships locally is a priority.

“We are always conscious of our neighbours and our surrounding environment and we are committed to working as a part of the community. Cygnet has been providing a national network of high-quality, specialised services for over 30 years in partnership with the NHS and local authorities.

“We are privileged to look after children to help make a positive difference for their lives.

“With more than 140 services, of which 85 per cent are rated good or outstanding, our facilities provide vital support for children and adults in communities across the UK, including in the North West.”

A decision on the application is expected to be made in December when it goes before the town hall’s planning committee.