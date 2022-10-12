News you can trust since 1853
Wigan hub opens to provide training in palliative care for health and social care workers

The doors have opened at a new hub providing training in palliative and end-of-life care for health and social care professionals in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago

The new centre offers online and classroom-based learning and brings together the training currently provided in more than 100 locations across the borough.

It is led by the hospice’s practice development team – formerly known as hospice in your care home – alongside other professionals including district nurses, GPs, the hospital specialist palliative care team and hospice doctors.

While the main base for the Wigan Borough Palliative and End-of-Life Care Learning Hub will be at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, additional training and education hubs are planned for locations around the borough.

The project has opened thanks to funding from the Healthier Wigan Partnership to ensure as many healthcare workers as possible have the training they need to care for patients at the end of their lives.

Staff member Marie Sanders at the new hub, which offers both online and classroom-based learning

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Staff member Jackie Taylor at the hub

Photo: Michelle Adamson

The launch of the Wigan Borough Palliative and End of Life Care Learning Hub

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Staff member Tula Levey

Photo: Michelle Adamson

