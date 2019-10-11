Wigan Infirmary to hold poignant service for Baby Loss Awareness Week

A poignant service will be held by the borough’s hospital Trust to help grieving families and speak about the sensitive topic of babies’ deaths.

The memorial event will be held in the chapel at Wigan Infirmary to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Midwives, chaplains and bereaved parents will help to break the silence around pregnancy and baby loss as well as remembering those tragic young lives taken almost before they had begun.

Bereavement midwife Sarah Howard said: “We hope that the service will spark conversations about baby loss and give local bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk about their precious babies.

“It also gives us an opportunity to highlight the work we are beginning at the Trust, to provide on-going support to bereaved parents and families through the support group and other services we offer.”

Following the service on Monday there will be refreshments and an opportunity to speak to the hospital’s chaplains and bereavement service.

Other businesses in Wigan are also backing Baby Loss Awareness Week, while stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands said sensitive and in-depth support for parents going through the horrific ordeal of grieving for a baby was vital.

McGuire’s Co-op Funeral Care on Gidlow Lane will be illuminated in pink and blue lights during the awareness week while funeral director Stuart Pilkington and funeral arranger Adele

Hughes will be attending the service at Wigan Infirmary to answer questions.

Stuart said: “We are proud to support WWL during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

“Creating awareness and letting people know that support is available helps to stop any stigmas and breaks the silence; it is ok to talk about your bereavement.

“As well as turning our Gidlow Lane premises pink and blue, we will also be displaying a poem and candle in our window.

“We also invite anyone who wishes to visit our branch and find out more about the free services we offer to bereaved parents, and how our team can support them through this difficult time.”

Sands chief executive Clea Harmer said: “Pregnancy loss or the death of a baby is a tragedy that affects thousands of people every year.

“It is devastating for parents and families and it is vital they get the bereavement support and care they need, for as long as they need it.”

The funeral business is just one of a number of supporting organisations turning buildings pink and blue to raise awareness, with Manchester Cathedral also among those participating.

For further information about Baby Loss Awareness Week visit www.babyloss-awareness.org