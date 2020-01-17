Wigan Infirmary unveils new 'teen zone' for young patients

Following a year of fund-raising from staff, members of the public and local businesses, a new area designed especially for teenage patients has officially been opened at Wigan Infirmary.

The new Teen Zone, on the Rainbow Ward, is a bespoke area created to provide young adults on the ward a space to relax and recuperate in a modern and age-appropriate environment.

Ellie Pugh was invited to officially open the new unit

The top 10 donors to the project were invited to celebrate at a special event, where 15-year-old Ellie Pugh, who regularly attends the ward for long-term treatment, cut the blue ribbon to the room and became the first patient to cross the threshold.

Wigan, Wrightington and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust CEO Silas Nicholls said: “Being in hospital at any time is difficult, but when you’re a teenager in hospital, that can be even more so.

“Having a place for teenagers is really important and what we’ve got now is a great facility.

“I think it’s going to be a great place for our teenage patients to use.”

Ellie said: “The Teen Zone is amazing; it’s really going to make a difference.

“Even the smallest details have been thought of like the floor – having a smooth surface rather than a padded or soft floor will help patients wheel their IV stands into the room with no trouble. I love it!”

Fund-raising efforts to raise the money for the Teen Zone have included a 20-mile Pier-to-Pier walk, family raffles, fun runs, a charity car wash, a tea party to celebrate the Royal Wedding and local businesses naming the trust’s Three Wishes Charity as their charity of the year.

Three Wishes fund-raising manager, Janet Pennington said at the event: “We’ve really been able to go above and beyond thanks to the very kind donations from everyone who attended the event.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of money that has been raised and the way people have taken the project to their hearts. Over £35,000 was raised and we’re just in awe at such an incredible amount being donated”