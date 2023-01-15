Wigan Infirmary's 150th anniversary to be celebrated in councillor's new booklet
A councillor is putting pen to paper to mark a significant milestone in the history of Wigan Infirmary.
Wigan Central representative George Davies has decided to produce a booklet celebrating the hospital’s 150th anniversary.
Royal Albert Edward Infirmary was officially opened on June 4, 1873 by the Prince of Wales, who later became King Edward VII, and has played an important part in the lives of Wiganers ever since.
Coun Davies, who worked as a porter at the hospital for 36 years, said: “This booklet will be a history through the years, from the days of Wigan’s dispensary to the opening of our Wigan Infirmary way back in 1873, but not forgetting all the contributors and staff who have put in a great service for Wigan’s royal infirmary in the 150 years.
"Copies of the booklet will be given to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary and Wigan’s schools before June.”