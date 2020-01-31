Wigan maternity services rate highly in survey

Local mums have rated Wigan’s maternity care highly, according to the latest National Maternity Survey.

The 2019 questionnaire asked over 17,000 women in England who had a baby in February to score their experience against a number of factors.

They scored how maternity staff cared for them during labour and birth, as well as the experience, as an average nine out of ten.

Many women rated their care at home after birth good, especially the information and support they receive.

The unit, run by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) also scored positively around our midwives listening to mums and taking their personal circumstances into account. The service asking the women in their care about their mental health, postnatal care choice and whether they had confidence in the WWL teams in the community also scored highly.

Fiona Bryant, Head of Midwifery at WWL: “To hear that so many women who have given birth with us have been satisfied with the care they’ve received is amazing.

“It’s testament to the incredible work our staff do day in and day out, who are driven by a passion to providing the best possible care to our new mums and their families during pregnancy, birth and when they go home. We know there are improvements we can always make and are doing so, but these findings reassure me that we’re on the right track to making our services better.”

Local maternity services provide care to more than 3,000 women and their babies every year, either in hospital or out in the community.