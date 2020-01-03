Wigan mum is now determined to make most of life after cancer battle

This time last year, Emily Makin was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, having been diagnosed just three months after tying the knot to the love of her life.

It was a cuddle with her young son Harrison that alerted her to a lump in her right breast and led her to seek help.

Emily Makin with husband AJ and sons Harrison, four, and Freddie, two

Now, the 29-year-old mum-of-two has finished treatment and received the all clear from her doctors.

And she plans to make 2020 a year packed with fun and adventures with her family.

Emily, who lives in Pemberton, first suspected something was wrong in July last year when she felt a lump as Harrison climbed into bed for a cuddle and she reached to put her arm around him.

She went to see her GP a few days later and was sent for a tests, which revealed a 4.5cm lump in her right breast.

She was given the heartbreaking news she had triple negative breast cancer.

Emily said: “A breast cancer nurse came with a breast cancer leaflet in her pocket and I just knew. It was just sticking out. I don’t think she did it on purpose, but when I knew she was there as well as the doctor, I put two and two together.

“After the doctor told me, I can’t remember much. I just started crying - that’s about all I remember of the day.”

Emily had a mastectomy to remove the tumour, followed by chemotherapy, both at Wigan Infirmary.

This was followed by radiotherapy at Salford Royal Hospital, which finished at the end of February.

She has now been given the all clear, but is still processing what happened to her.

Emily said: “Since my treatment finished, the way I describe it to people is we all got thrown onto a rollercoaster and everyone else has got off, but I’m still on it.

“I’m kind of waiting for something to happen. Even though I have been told everything is fine and everything is clear, I think I will always be in that position.

“I have tried to be as positive as I can. I have had my moments where I have had a headache and thought I have a brain tumour now or something like that, but I always have my breast cancer nurses to phone and they never make me feel like it’s a stupid thing to say.

“On the whole I think I have done alright. I have embraced what has happened. I don’t think I will ever come to terms with it. I was only 27 when I was diagnosed. I don’t think I will ever get to understand why, but you plod on.”

Throughout it all, Emily has had the support of her loving family, including her husband AJ, 37, and their sons Harrison, four, and Freddie, two.

She said: “My family has been absolutely amazing. Even though my kids don’t 100 per cent understand what’s been going on,

“I have always been really open and honest with them. Even though they are really little, I have always told them it’s something called cancer and told them mummy will be poorly sick for a while and they accepted it.”

She also praised her mother for her support, including taking time off work to take her to have chemotherapy treatment.

Now, Emily is determined to make the most of life and spend as much time as she can with her family.

Since finishing treatment, they have enjoyed holidays to Lanzarote, Wales, Center Parcs, Malta and the Lake District. And she has big plans for 2020, with a trip to Disneyland Paris for her 30th birthday, concerts and theatre shows already in her diary.

While spending time with her family has always been a priority for Emily, her illness has made it even more important.

Emily said: “The kids are everything. I have always wanted to be a mum and that was it for me, it was never wanting a fancy career, I just always wanted to be a mum.

“Ever since I was about eight, my mum said I always wanted to have a family.

“You can’t spend your money when you have gone, so why not spend it and enjoy yourself and go on your holidays, buy the things that you want and whatever?”

Emily also wants to help others and has thrown herself behind campaigns to boost awareness of cancer and raise money for research.

Two of the four chemotherapy drugs she received, along with another drug, were developed by Cancer Research UK.

She was the guest of honour at Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life at Haigh Woodland Park in May, officially starting the event before taking part herself.

She said: “I was completely overwhelmed that I was asked to do it.”

Emily stripped off and had her mastectomy scar covered in a unique body painting session to support the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Professional make-up artist Tiffany Hunt, from BBC Three reality TV show Glow Up, gave her a makeover using Alice In Wonderland Mad Hatter’s tea party as the theme.

Emily also spoke at an event organised by Cancer Research UK to thank volunteers and last month she raised money for charity herself by taking part in an inflatable fun run.

She is keen to share her story to raise awareness of the fact that breast cancer can affect people of any age.

“There’s a lot of focus on breast cancer in older women, even all over the TV and for example in my doctors’ they have a big thing out for Breast Cancer Awareness Month but all the leaflets say about being 50 and over,” she said.

“Unfortunately it’s not just them, there are young women like me who have got families, have got careers and we have not really lived much of a life yet.”