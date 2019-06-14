Wigan mum putting on Northern Soul night for cancer hospital which cared for her daughter

The Christie is set to benefit from a charity night of Northern Soul being organised by a Wigan mum.



Wiganers will come together for an evening of music and memories in aid of the cancer hospital in Manchester in July.

The fund-raiser has been organised by Sheila Vose, who has organised several fund-raisers for The Christie, largely in part due to their care for her daughter Danielle during her fight with cervical cancer.

Danielle, from Standish, made the brave decision to have her breasts removed after discovering that both her gran, her two sisters and her great-grandma had suffered from ovarian cancer due to the faulty gene.

Sheila said: “For the last three years or so, me and my daughter have been organising various things for The Christie. We’ve done sponsored walks, fancy dress, pub crawls etc. So we thought we’d do something a bit different this time.

“There’s a big Northern Soul revival across Wigan these days, so we thought it’d be good to raise money that way.”

Sheila added: “The Christie have been marvellous to us, but other families might not be aware of these places until it affects one of their own.

“We’ve been involved on a personal side with them. It’s just a marvellous place, we just want to do as much as we can for them. It’s to raise awareness as well.

“Someone always knows someone affected by cancer, and has probably had some connection with the Christie.”

In 2016, Danielle received the devastating news that a smear test had found a cancerous tumour in her cervix - and she was referred to The Christie for treatment.

The 30-year-old, who had already bravely fought cancer, was given the option of undergoing surgery - or facing an MRI scan every year for the rest of her life.

With an increased risk of up to 90 per cent for breast cancer and 60 per cent for ovarian cancer, she made the life-changing decision to go for the gruelling surgery.

Still under care at The Christie, Danielle was able to request the surgery through the centre.

She said: “They are absolutely amazing and I felt so safe and comfortable there.

“It’s one of the better places in terms of what they can do for you.”

Taking place at St Aidan’s on July 6 from 7.30pm, the night will feature a Northern Soul DJ as well as live acts, and a buffet and raffle.

Tickets cost £8 and can be purchased on the door or by calling Sheila on 07403866584.

All proceeds will go to The Christie.