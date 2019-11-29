Wigan mum's pocket pjs idea for children an instant hit at hospital

The mum of a poorly Wigan youngster has launched a range of pyjamas tailored for children undergoing invasive cancer treatment.

Katt Hamilton, whose son Theo was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia last September, has worked tirelessly to create the garments in order to help other children battling the disease.

Four-year-old Theo, from Up Holland, has been undergoing gruelling chemotherapy for more than a year and is expected to continue for another two.

It was during one of the family’s countless visits to Manchester Children’s Hospital that Katt realised the embarrassment that some children, including Theo, face from getting regularly dressed and undressed so that medical staff can access their tube.

In a bid to improve these patients’ hospital stays and make them more comfortable, she decided to launch a scheme to provide youngsters with pyjamas.

The “pocket pjs” have a detachable flap to provide easy access for those with a Hickman line or port into their chest.

Katt said: “These pyjamas will help not only children with their dignity but will also help the nurses locate the lines easier too.

“We have shown some nurses and parents the pyjamas already to see if anything needed changing and the response we got from just the test set was amazing.

“We just cant wait to get them out there now to help make a difference for young patients and the staff.”

Despite going through the hardest period of their lives, Katt and her husband Loz have worked hard to raise thousands of pounds to get the designs done and the first sets ordered in blue, pink and grey.

Last week, Katt raised more than £1,600 by hosting a ladies’ night with dancers and a drag queen act at Holland Hall Hotel - where Loz works as a chef.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped to make this possible,” she added. “To Holland Hall and all the staff for helping to pull off another successful night, to Peter the DJ and our gorgeous doormen for donating their time to help us out.”

Katt said that the family are now filling out the forms to make the venture an official charity so that they can grow it and help more children across the UK.

This week, the couple also received the news that Theo’s treatment is going well and his lines will be removed in four weeks as he moves onto the next stage of his chemotherapy.