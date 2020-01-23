Wigan mum’s thanks for help for visually impaired son - from society for deaf children

When four-month-old Seth Molyneux suddenly had problems his eyesight, his family had no idea where to turn.

Laura Melling and Gregg Molyneux were thrown into a world of hospitals, medical tests and worries for their son.

But help came from somewhere they did not expect - Wigan and Leigh Deaf Children’s Society.

The group provided a real lifeline for Seth’s family when they did not know where to get the support they needed.

Laura said: “We were the only family we knew of in the Wigan area that this had happened to so we had no-one to turn to.”

Seth’s grandmother was encouraged to take him to a children’s party organised by the society, despite him having visual rather than aural issues.

The group has helped in many ways since, from holding events for youngsters to providing somewhere for Laura to get practical support and discuss her fears for the future.

Now she is doing what she can to show her gratitude.

Laura, 37, raised money for the society by taking part in a 10k run and will provide a further boost by holding a fund-raising event tomorrow evening at the Unity Club in Standish.

There will a band, bingo and a raffle with a host of prizes from local businesses secured by Abby Cunliffe, her colleague at St John Fisher Catholic High School.

Tickets have almost sold out and she hopes to raise more than £1,000 for the society.

Laura, who lives in Standish, said: “He is a very happy boy and now, looking back, I wonder why I was so upset, but I am worried about his future because I don’t know what’s in store for him.

“That’s why I want to raise money for the charity.”

Seth was a healthy, happy baby but at four months old, Laura noticed something was wrong.

She took her son to A&E at Wigan Infirmary where tests were carried out, but then had to wait for an appointment with doctors in Manchester.

She said: “We were going home with a son that couldn’t see but no-one to help. I think we went home and I just cried for ages. I didn’t know what to do. I was using Dr Google and researching things and looking for the negatives.”

Seth was diagnosed with bilateral congenital cataracts and had three operations, two of which were to remove the lenses in his eyes.

It is not known what caused Seth’s vision problems and the family’s genes are being tested to find out more.

One possible thought is that Laura may have had an infection during pregnancy, at the time Seth’s eyes were developing.

He is now partially sighted and wears contact lenses or sometimes glasses.

He is a pupil at Wood Fold Primary School, loves dancing and adores his seven-year-old sister Ava.

Laura thanked the businesses that have made donations to support tomorrow’s event.

Diane Roberts, the society’s co-ordinator, said she was “very grateful” to Laura and Abby for raising money. The society is currently preparing to apply for funding from Wigan Council’s The Deal.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the charity can email wiganleighdcs@outlook.com.