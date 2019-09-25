Wigan mum to appear on vaccine wars documentary

The Wigan mum who founded the Jabs pressure group to raise concerns over vaccine side-effects is to appear in a TV documentary.

Jackie Fletcher, whose son Robert was left severely disabled by his MMR jab as a child, has been filmed for BB2’s Conspiracy Files: Vaccine Wars which goes out tomorrow at 9pm.

Promoting the show, a BBC spokesman said: “As Britain loses its measles-free status and cases surge worldwide, the World Health Organisation has labelled ‘vaccine hesitancy’ one of the top 10 threats to global health.

“But campaigners claim that vaccines are unsafe, and the cause of a health catastrophe. Decades of scientific research don’t back them up. Yet their ideas not only persist, they are reaching around the globe.

“This programme examines the arguments of those who campaign against vaccines, and hears from people at the heart of alleged conspiracies.

“It also analyses how vaccine-sceptic ideas are spreading, what gives them currency, and who may be benefiting.”

But Mrs Fletcher, who lives in Golborne, says there is medical evidence of side-effects. Indeed the Government’s own vaccine damage board gave Robert compensation, acknowledging that MMR had caused the fits that led to his brain damage; and she says there are many other similar cases.

She says she is not “anti-vaccine” - only pro-choice to choose jabs singly.