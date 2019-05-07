Wigan mum: Women who choose to have c-section are stupid

A Wigan mum has told how a massive hemorrhagic stroke caused by an emergency c-section destroyed her whole life.

Samantha Wilkinson, 37, was rushed to Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan as she went into labour with her third child in 2010.

Samantha after her c-section when she had Billy

But she suffered a debilitating stroke during an emergency c-section - but claims she was not examined by hospital staff for an hour.

Now wheelchair-bound for life, Samantha is epileptic and has chronic headaches.

She has night time seizures and has been hospitalised twice from her headaches.

After a major mishap during the c section in which her bladder was cut open, Samantha became incontinent and now wears pads.

This year, Samantha began a course of monthly injections at Royal Bolton Hospital to induce menopause so that she can’t become pregnant and risk her life.

And when she was diagnosed with Stage III chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2017 she tried to commit suicide.

Her husband Darren, 45, gave up his job as a lorry driver to care for Samantha and their son Billy, eight, who has severe autism.

Darren himself developed PTSD and depression.

The Wilkinsons now receive less than £20,000 a year to provide for Samantha’s and Billy’s needs - and from this income they continue to pay tax and bills.

Samantha said her priority now is to make as many women as possible aware that c sections can lead to serious health complications - or death.

“I can’t even explain how all this makes me feel,” Samantha said.

“I just know I’m not going to see what most people get to see. I’m not going to see my children grow up. or make sure Billy gets the help he’ll need as he gets older - and I’m not going to meet my grandchildren.

“I want to make people aware that going in for a c-section is not what it seems.

“You don’t read anywhere about the fact that you could have a stroke - they can ruin your life in an instant, they can ruin everything for you.

“These women who choose to have c-sections don’t realise what they’re doing. They’re so bloody stupid.”

Samantha was rushed to Wigan Infirmary in August with her third child Billy, but was taken into the operating theatre to have an emergency c-section.

During the procedure, Samantha, then 29, had a massive stroke, as blood from one of her arteries bled vociferously into her brain.

Samantha, who didn’t smoke or drink during her pregnancy, and who had previously been active and healthy, said her blood pressure went through the roof.

The whole left side of her body became instantly paralysed, but she and Darren were told by nursing staff that what appeared to be a debilitating stroke was just the anaesthetic wearing off, Samantha claimed.

Samantha was eventually taken to an intensive care unit, when her mother Debbie, 59, and Darren were told that a lemon-sized pocket had filled with blood in her frontal lobe.

To this day, Samantha has a dark patch from where the stroke bruised her brain.

The doctors predicted she had a 50-50 chance of making it through the next 48 hours, and only a 20 percent chance of walking again if she survived.

Her family gathered in the care unit as the vicar gave Samantha her last rites, where Darren planned for a future without his near-catatonic wife.

“I remember the anaesthetist was standing by me during the c section, and he just went off - he knew my blood pressure was high because I was bleeding from the incision.

“And bear in mind that I wasn’t smoking and I wasn’t drinking either, because of the pregnancy, and I had nothing wrong with me.

“I don’t think that I’m going to be able to get any answers or make someone accountable for what they did to me.”

A spokesperson for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) confirmed that Samantha’s solicitors had requested her medical records in 2010, but that the case was closed five years later when no further requests were made.

“WWL can confirm that in 2010, we received a request from a solicitor acting on behalf of Ms Wilkinson with regard to providing copies of her medical records,” a statement read.

“As per the request we provided copies of Ms Wilkinson’s medical records. We did not hear anything further from the solicitor and the case was closed in 2015.”

A doctor’s note sent to Stephensons Solicitors LLP during the investigation implied the hospital staff operating on Samantha misheard instructions to give her ephedrine, a stimulant used to lower blood pressure during spinal anesthesia - and instead administered her with adrenaline, or epinephrine.

After two days, Samantha was moved into another private ward for a fortnight where she was fitted with a urinary catheter and had a tube inserted into her stomach.

But when staff took her catheter out, they discovered that she had become incontinent because her bladder had been cut open during the c section.

Samantha was told that she would be mostly wheelchair-bound for the rest of her life - though she also uses a zimmer frame when she is at home.

She was discharged after a week’s physiotherapy and rehabilitation, where she went back home, which had been readapted to provide for her needs.

The house is equipped with a stair lift, door rails, and a commode chair.

But the stroke destroyed Samantha’s life. She has severe uncontrolled epilepsy caused by the stroke - and has to sleep downstairs away from Darren because she has frequent nighttime fits.

Samantha said she now has seizures once a week, and has been hospitalised after falling down the stairs whilst in the throes of a violent seizure.

She has chronic headaches that she treats with morphine when they’re severe enough - and once tried banging her head on the wall to make the pain go away.

Samantha developed arthritis - which is believed to have been caused by using her zimmer frame every day for nearly eight years.

But when she was diagnosed with Stage III COPD - a term describing lung diseases including emphysema and chronic bronchitis - Samantha tried to commit suicide.

She and Darren have one other child together, Kieran, now aged 19.

But their youngest Billy was diagnosed with severe autism after Samantha and her husband were warned at Billy’s first annual checkup that he could be at risk.

And her husband Darren was diagnosed with PTSD and depression on 1 April 2019 from the pressures of caring for both his wife and his severely ill son.

“The fact is the COPD is killing me and I’m going to die because of it and having to deal with that has sent my husband into depression,” Samantha said.

The Wilkinsons, who can’t afford to take out a loan, now live on £19,920 worth of benefits per year from which they pay council tax and bills.

She said it was humiliating to apply for benefits, having had “good money” with Darren’s salary, though her great fear is that someone could decide

Samantha’s not “disabled enough” to qualify for a disability allowance.

“If we don’t get the benefits in July, everything will stop that’ll be it.

“That’s when it would all end for me, because then I’d have nothing left.”

All Samantha wants, she said, is an electric wheelchair. “What would having an electric wheelchair mean to me? Freedom to be able to move. To be happy. To be free.”