Wigan nurse Samantha’s efforts are rewarded

A Wigan nurse working to improve treatments for patients has been honoured at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Samantha Reddington, who works as a cardiology research nurse, won the best debut title at the Greater Manchester Clinical Research Awards.

She collected the accolade during a glittering ceremony in Manchester city centre on Thursday, which was attended by representatives of regional hospital trusts, primary care centres and other organisations.

Samantha, 33, has worked for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust’s research and development team for around a year.

She has already made a big impact with her studies, which include looking at how to improve the accuracy of heart scans for diagnosing heart disease.

The mother of two said: “I’m thrilled to bits to receive this award and be recognised for the work that I’m not only doing, but the amazing and talented team I work with.

“I’ve always been interested in the research side of things especially being part of devising treatment for the future.”

Samantha was previously based at the trust’s coronary care unit and continues to do extra shifts there.

She said: “I’m part of a team and a trust that wants to constantly improve and we really pride ourselves on our innovation.

“I love working here because in such short space of time I’ve been provided with the opportunity to develop and progress.

“I’m well supported in my role, which in turn allows me in my work to build relationships and open up avenues for more patients to receive extra treatment through our research.”

Now in its seventh year, the annual awards recognise the region’s hard-working and high-achieving researchers, research teams, research and development departments and other research support functions.

Trust staff had been announced as finalists in four other categories at the ceremony.

Clinical specialist physiotherapist research lead Dr Jane Martindale was shortlisted for the research practitioner of the year award for her work to improve knowledge and treatment of rare inflammatory arthritis spine condition spondyloarthritis, while research nurse Claire Hill, who works in respiratory and stroke for the generic research team, was a finalist for the research nurse of the year.

The patient and public involvement team was shortlisted for the best public engagement contribution award.

The trust was also nominated for the outstanding contribution award as part of the Greater Manchester Research Education Team, which includes The Christie and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, for its collaborative work.

The cancer team scooped this award last year for an oncology collaboration with The Christie.