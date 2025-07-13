A 36-year-old Wigan dad is to embark on both an emotional and gruelling journey.

Scott Latham, along with his 41-year-old brother Paul, will in September take on a punishing 56-mile, one-day cycle ride round Scotland in a charity challenge organised by Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

It is an illness very close to the siblings’ hearts as their dad John was diagnosed with incurable, stage 4 prostate cancer last year – just a week before Scott’s wedding to wife Lauren.

The blow to the famliy was all the harder because John had been recovering well from the leukaemia with which he was diagnosed in 2020, during the Covid pandemic.

Scott and John Latham on Scott's wedding day last year

Stage 4 prostate cancer is also what the multi-gold medallist Sir Chris is also battling.

While reasonably fit, Bolton Royal Hospital research nurse Scott admits he is a “novice” cyclist and now, having seen the course he will be taking on, there is some intensive training needed to prepare him for the September 7 challenge which begins and ends in Glasgow.

The charity event is called the Tour de 4 because it involves four different rides of varying difficulty, red being the toughest.

Scott and Paul – the latter being a superfit and seasoned triathlete – opted for red.

Olympic legend and prostate cancer sufferer Sir Chris is organising the Tour de 4 cycle ride in Glasgow, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

At home in Standish, Scott said: “I don’t think I fully appreciated how difficult this ride was going to be when I said ‘yes.’ Sir Chris has really picked a toughy with some 10 per cent gradients thrown in.

"I will have to do a lot of pedalling up and down Parbold Hill before then.

"But no matter how punishing this might be, it is nothing to what our dad, Sir Chris and other prostate cancer patients are going through.”

John had been feeling lethargic and experiencing other vague symptoms for some time and had been to the doctors on several occasions before a PSA test was suggested. It came back positive and follow-up test results, confirming not only prostate cancer but that it had spread to his bones and lymph nodes, came back just days before Scott and Lauren’s wedding.

He is currently responding well to hormone therapy which helps to keep the illness in check but cannot cure it.

Scott said: “My dad is a quiet man who doesn’t reveal much but this has hit him hard although he is coping very bravely.

"I’ve always been a big admirer of Chris Hoy and, ironically, both I and my dad had read his inspirational book before the diagnosis.

"Working in research I see first hand how new tests and treatments can really change the course of health conditions.

"Although we have come far in cancer research, there is still a long way to go. I would love to see more accessible and available diagnostics for prostate cancer, to detect such cancers earlier will give a better chance for treatment to prevent it from spreading.

"I believe this would have helped my dad. My message to all men is to get checked if experiencing any unexplained symptoms and for those with it in their family, to request yearly checks from their GP, as I and my brother now are.”

A modest GoFundMe target of £200 has been set for the ride