Wigan nurses trained to avoid insulin errors

Local health chiefs will promote the message of insulin safety as part of a national campaign.

Two in five people with diabetes on insulin experience an error related to the administration of the drug while in hospital, according to the results from the latest National Diabetes Inpatient Audit.

In response, Wigan’s hospital trust (WWL) is taking part in a seven-day awareness campaign in an attempt to reduce incidents of insulin errors as part of Insulin Safety Week, which begins today.

Anne Ollerton, diabetes specialist nurse at WWL, said; “We take insulin safety extremely seriously at WWL. All new nursing staff receives training on this topic and there are regular teaching opportunities for junior doctors during their teaching programme and at induction.

A total of 343 sites, mainly hospitals and GP surgeries, took part in National Insulin Safety Week last May, and this year the Trust will be staging training events to raise awareness of the condition.

Resources, including leaflets, guidelines and educational resources will be used to help spread the word.

Ms Ollerton said: “We will have a stall outside our diabetes ward at Wigan Infirmary and welcome staff and the public to join us to receive an update regarding insulin safety and invite them to ask any questions they have on this important topic.

“We will also be producing a teaching resource pack for all clinical areas to allow them to continue to cascade insulin safety education to all ward staff.”