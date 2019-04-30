Wigan pensioner puts her best foot forward for charity

A footsore Wigan pensioner has raised more than £300 for the borough hospitals’ Three Wishes Heart and Lung Fund with a tough 10-mile walk.

Maureen Charles wanted boost coffers as close relatives had previously been treated at Wigan Infirmary’s coronary care unit.

And, as walking is a passion, the Marsh Green 79-year-old and husband Frank took to the cliffs of Cornwall to walk a coastal path from Newquay to Porth Beach.

“The day was hot and the cliffs were steep, but I kept going as I was determined to get all my steps in,” said Maureen.

Cardiology consultant Dr Nayyar Naqvi said: “I am extremely grateful to the people of Wigan and Leigh for their tremendous contributions over the years that have helped us set up such a great cardiology department. We wouldn’t be here without people like Maureen.” In five and a half hours she managed 22,871 steps – way above her 20k target.