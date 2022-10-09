Flu vaccines are made available by the NHS each year to help to protect people at risk of getting seriously ill.

Eligible adults in the borough are now able to book their free NHS vaccination at their GP practice or pharmacy, while mums-to-be can also get the vaccination at their maternity service.

People in Wigan are urged to get the flu vaccine

Those who are eligible may also be offered a free Covid-19 booster at the same time to top up their immunity.

Rachael Musgrave, Wigan Council’s director of public health, said: “The winter season always poses challenges for us to prepare for with lots of respiratory illness due to viruses like flu and Covid.

“For most healthy people, flu can be unpleasant with recovery generally within a week. However, there is a risk of severe illness from catching flu for older people, the very young, pregnant women and those with certain health conditions.

“Vaccines save lives. Getting your flu vaccine is one of the kindest things you can do, not just for yourself but for your family and friends. It's easy to do so, if you are eligible, book your flu vaccine today.”

The flu vaccination is available free to all eligible adults.

People who are not eligible to have the jab through the NHS may be able to arrange to have it privately, with information available at pharmacies around the borough.