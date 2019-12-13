Wigan residents urged to think safety when buying slippers as gifts

Wigan health chiefs have launched a campaign encouraging folk to buy the right indoor footwear for elderly friends and relatives, saying it could be a life-saver.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) bosses say slippers are a great gift, especially in winter, but buying the right kind can also help keep loved ones safe as old, worn or poorly fitting slippers are one of the main causes of falls among older people which in turn can lead to injury, loss of confidence and even a long hospital stay.

The campaign is being championed by staff from WWL’s falls improvement group, which includes clinicians, physiotherapists, nurses and occupational therapists.

Clinical quality and accreditation lead Karen Ashcroft said; “We know that a fall can be really detrimental to our patients, which is why we’re committed to reducing the number of falls in our hospitals and in the community.

“Even if this campaign only helps to prevent one fall, that may still make a huge difference to someone’s life, but we really need the public’s help in this.”

When choosing slippers, ensure they are without a heel, close-backed, can be fastened, and have a good grip.

There are many other ways to reduce the risk of falling, from doing regular strength and balance exercises and regular medication reviews; to simple things like making sure your environment is free of clutter, keeping glasses clean so that you can see any obstacles or simply talking to someone about your fear of falling.