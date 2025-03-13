Wigan road tour to stamp out smoking for National No Smoking Day

A stop smoking initiative has launched a road trip and is hosting pop up workshops across the borough to encourage people to quit smoking for National No Smoking Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Stop Smoking Day was on March 12 and Be Well Wigan has hosted workshops that gives members of the public access to professional health advisors to discuss possible treatments options as well as schedule follow up appointments

The council organisation is aiming to reduce the number of smokers in the borough by 10%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Danny Fletcher lead member for public health said: “Research shows you’re four times more likely to succeed in quitting smoking when you have the right support.”

Julie Platt and Geoff Goodman at the Be Well Wigan pop up.

Most treatments they offer are nicotine replacement options and include patches, gum, mouth sprays, inhalators, lozenges, or a combination of these products as a quitting aid.

Members of the public can conduct a free carbon monoxide test which alerts users to dangerous levels of Carbon monoxide in their system and provides an indication into their lung health.

Julie Platt a Be Well Wigan staff member said: “They are very effective because if someone blows high it helps them realise the amount of the damage, they are causing their bodies and during the stages of treatment you can see how happy someone is by achieving lower scores.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie herself was a former smoker and said: “When you start smoking you don’t realise how bad it is. I’d find myself going for a smoke before so many tasks, but stopping is the most important thing you can do for your health.”

Danny listed the benefits of quitting smoking include cutting your risk of heart attacks, cancer and other serious health conditions, breathing better, sleeping better, having more energy, or the extra money you’ll have in your pocket.”

The staff commented that smokers can end up spending thousands of pounds per year on cigarettes.

Julie said: “On average it takes smokers three to four attempts to quit and often people see relapsing as a failure, but it isn’t. For a lot of people smoking helps with anxiety, grief or stress so failing doesn’t discard all the previous progress. It’s still something to be proud of and work on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council worker said that Be Well Wigan offers “no judgment” care and from her own past she can relate to the people she helps.

Geoff Goodman a Be Well Wigan Health worker said: “They don’t tell people how to quit” and understand that sometimes it’s not going to be about quitting instantly but instead reducing the number of cigarettes a smoker uses a day.

You can make a self-referral by contacting them at 01942 828535 or use their website Bewellwigan.org