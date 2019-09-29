Wigan runners show their support for mammoth challenge

Members of Wigan’s running community were out in full force to show support for a team’s mammoth challenge of running 12 park runs in a day.

A team of 20 from Riversway Road Runners, based in Preston, ran 38 miles and drove 200 miles for Mummy’s Star, which looks after women affected by cancer during pregnancy and afterbirth.

The team ran the routes of 12 park runs across the North West, starting at St Helens and taking on courses at Pennington Flash, in Leigh, and Haigh Woodland, Wigan, Warrington, Salford and Cheshire.

Organiser Marc Potter said: “All park runs start at 9am, so we only did one official run at Phoenix Park, Runcorn. The rest of the time we met people from the running clubs and followed their routes.

“The support we had form the running community was amazing.

“We had some people meet us at one run and follow us for some others. Some of the runs were quite rural so we found it hard to park the minibus. We didn’t have time to stop for lunch, as we had to get on the minibus to drive to the next runs.

“It was very tiring but when we got to Preston there must have been around 100 people there - all our family and friends - and we had pizza and beer.

Members of Mummy’s Star were also there. We were blown away with the amount of support we got.”

Members have so far raised £4,500 but expect that to increase to £6,500.

The club is also continuing its support for the rest of the year, with some runners completing the Great North Run and a team of nine also took part in the Moscow Marathon.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/rrr-supportmummysstar.