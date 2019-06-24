Wigan's NHS Trust appoints new chief executive

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust has announced the appointment of a new chief executive.

Following a rigorous two day assessment process, Silas Nicholls has been chosen to return to WWL, having been Chief Executive of Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust since April 2018.

WWL's new chief executive Silas Nicholls

The move is subject to approval by WWL's council of governors.

With more than 25 years NHS experience, Silas has occupied executive director roles since 2008, including four years as Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Strategy at WWL.

Speaking of his appointment, Silas said: “I am looking forward to building on WWL’s ethos of quality, staff engagement and strong performance against national standards.”

WWL Chairman, Robert Armstrong, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Silas back into the WWL family. All candidates were certainly put through their paces and there was strong competition for the role.”

Outgoing WWL chief Andrew Foster

Retiring Chief Executive, Andrew Foster, said: “It is a comfort to know I will be leaving the leadership of the Trust in safe hands with Silas at the helm.

“I wish him every success and hope he enjoys being the CEO of WWL as much as I have.”