Wigan's NHS Trust 'on track' to install new hospital deaths investigator before April deadline

Wigan’s hospital organisation says it is “on track” to have a medical examiner in post before the April deadline, after a survey revealed that a majority of NHS trusts have yet to establish the key posts

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced in 2018 a nationwide roll-out of medical examiners, who would independently investigate hospital deaths in an effort to improve patient safety in the NHS.

Wigans hospital organisation says it is on track to have a medical examiner in post before the April deadline

However, following a Freedom of Information request, Mr Hunt found that half of 103 hospitals had not yet appointed a medical examiner, two did not know what a medical examiner was and one assumed the survey referred to medical student examinations.

A spokesman for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust told the Post: “The trust is on track to meet the requirements of the National Patient Safety Strategy to have a medical examiner role in post by April 2020.”

Writing for The Independent, Mr Hunt said he feared that the NHS was not taking the policy seriously enough.

“It is vital that NHS hospitals...get on with appointing medical examiner as a matter of urgency,” he wrote.

“Medical examiners are doctors who look at every hospital death with a fresh pair of eyes to make an independent judgment about what took place.

“It is impossible to overestimate the importance of their role.”

The need for medical examiners was first recommended in 2005 following a four-year inquiry into serial killer Harold Shipman, who is believed to have used lethal doses of morphine to kill more than 200 patients.

Since 2008, medical examiner pilot schemes found that, out of 27,000 deaths, one in four hospital death certificates was inaccurate and one in five causes of death were wrong.

Mr Hunt said where they have been introduced, medical examiners have been “transformational”.

He added: “Every time a major scandal surfaces, the government and NHS leaders promise families who have suffered unimaginable pain, ‘never again’.

“That promise has been broken too many times.

“This is our chance to make it right.”