Wigan school and care home brew up a storm for the annual Macmillan coffee morning fundraiser

Wigan folk of all ages put the kettle on to raise money for the annual Macmillan coffee morning charity event.

Among those taking part were St John’s CE Primary School, in Simpkin Street, Abram, where the reception class invited parents/carers and family members into school to enjoy tea, coffee and cake.

Children had been taking in donations of both shop-bought and homemade confectionery to sell at the event, with all proceeds going to Macmillan. The children also performed songs for the guests.

Meanwhile at Shawcross Care Home, Ashton-in-Makerfield, residents, their families and local councillors were invited to come along and enjoy a brew.

Macmillan's coffee morning is the charity’s biggest fundraising event to support people living with cancer

People all over the UK host their own coffee morning and donations raised on the day are made to Macmillan. Last year’s event raised over £12m and the charity hopes to top that this year.

1 . Staff and reception children host a coffee morning for Macmillan at St John's CE Primary School . Photo: photographer MA Photo Sales

2 . Reception children sing as they host a coffee morning for Macmillan at St John's CE Primary School . Photo: photographer MA Photo Sales

3 . Reception children sing as they host a coffee morning for Macmillan at St John's CE Primary School, Keys Federation Academy Trust, Abram. . Photo: photographer MA Photo Sales