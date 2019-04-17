Wigan school to host mental health awareness event

A Wigan school will host a mental health and wellbeing event to raise awareness of the wealth of support available across the borough.



Three Towers, in Hindley, will hold the huge public event next month, where services from all over Wigan and Leigh will have stalls to offer information on how they can help people in need.

The alternative provisions academy provides education for children up to Year 11 whose behaviour is preventing them from succeeding in a mainstream school setting, and said mental health education was “a big focus” of its school life.

They decided to organise the event after identifying a need to promote a greater understanding of the issues in the wider community.

Helen Parry, head of foundation curriculum, said: “It’s a big focus for us, so we’re kind of developing that further.

“We’ve identified a need, especially for our parents, because they’re just not aware of the services in Wigan and Leigh – there is a range of different things.”

She added: “There’ll be everything from benefits advice, employment advice, education for adults, we’ve even got animal therapy and stuff for young carers. They’re going to be there showing people what they can do.

“There are lots of community activities going on, and we want an easy way for people to join that network. Even if we can help just one person, that would be a massive thing. We want people to be able to come together. It’s a celebration of what Wigan and Leigh are doing, in these little independent groups. People can come and just get some support, or information to take away to help someone else.”

The mental health and wellbeing convention will take place at the Leyland Park House on Friday, May 17 from 2pm to 3.30pm and is free to all to attend.