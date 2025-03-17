A brave Wigan 12-year-old has become the focus of a fund-raising campaign after she received a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Tehinnah Rhymer from Appley Bridge was a fit and healthy schoolgirl until she began suffering stomach pains and swelling at the beginning of February.

A trip to a walk-in centre after just three days prompted an urgent and concerned referral to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where she was diagnosed with hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma: a rare and aggressive cancer.

A pupil of the Maharishi School in Skelmersdale, she has already undergone two rounds of potent chemotherapy which have left her sickly and weak and family are pinning their hopes on a transplant in the coming weeks with bone marrow donated by her equally courageous little sister Tabitha, eight.

Tehinnah Rhymer is said to be facing her illness with great courage

The shock diagnosis has turned the Rhymers’ lives upside down, with mum Enett having to give up work to be at her daughter’s bedside 24/7 and dad Nigel trying to hold down his full time job while caring for Tabitha and making regular hospital visits.

The family needs to make significant changes to their home for Tehinnah’s comfort and well-being when she returns.

Her bedroom will have to be refurbished to accommodate her special needs, and the house needs to be adapted to create a safer space for her as she continues her recovery.

As a result, close family friend Nicole Ashurst has launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise money towards these conversions. They also want to help pay for Tehinnah’s older sister to fly over to see her from Malawi.

Tehinnah Rhymer in her hospital bed at Alder Hey Children's hospital with mum Enett and younger sister Tabitha

More than £3,500 has already been raised towards the £10,000 target.

Nicole said: “The news of Tehinnah’s diagnosis came so quickly out of nowhere. It was a terrible shock to everyone.

"She has been very sick since but also very brave. She has a lot of faith – both of our families are religious – and deacons and others coming to pray at the hospital have been a great source of strength to her.

"Tehinnah has always said she wanted to become a doctor and do orthopaedics. But now she wants to come back to Alder Hey when she's an adult and be a paediatric doctor and help out other children like her in the future.

Tehinnah (centre) with younger sister Tabitha - who is going to donate bone marrow for her - and best pal Bella Ashurst

"But in the meantime everyone is focusing on her treatment.

"In the coming weeks, Tabitha will donate bone marrow to help her sister fight this disease and that will take place at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital because Alder Hey doesn’t peform that procedure.

"Tehinnah will require continuous, specialized care both in and outside of the hospital.

"This care is demanding and will require the family’s full attention and resources. We want to ensure that they do not have to worry about meeting their basic living expenses during this time.

Bella's 12th birthday at Alder Hey Hospital earlier this month, pictured with parents Nigel and Enett and sister Tabitha

"The burden of everyday bills, on top of all the extra costs, is overwhelming. We want to relieve some of this pressure, allowing Tehinnah’s family to focus on her recovery and well-being, while also caring for Tabitha who will undergo the bone marrow donation surgery."

It was Tehinnah’s 12th birthday on March 12 and Alder Hey kindly gave her a vacant ward so around 10 visiting family and friends could see her for the muted celebrations.