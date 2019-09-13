Wigan schools invited to take part in Bike to School Week

Wigan schools are invited to take part in the 2019 Bike to School Week.

Organised by walking and cycling charity Sustrans and supported by the Bikeability Trust, it runs from September 23 to 27 and celebrates cycling to school and the benefits of travelling actively for children.

Current figures show that only two per cent of primary school children in the North West currently travel to school by cycle.

This is a stark contrast to cycling levels elsewhere such as in the Netherlands, where cycling is the main mode of transport for now fewer than 49 per cent of primary schoolchildren!

These figures suggest that more needs to be done in the UK to make cycling an easy, safe, and appealing option for travelling to school.

To support schools throughout the week, there are a range of resources available, including school posters plus a five-day pack of daily activities to be completed in class and a video guide with simple practices to check your bike is safe to ride.

These activities aim to inspire pupils to think about their journeys to school, understand the benefits of active travel, and consider the causes and effects of air pollution.

Outside of the classroom, families are invited to join two competitions:

The Bike to School Week Sustrans photo competition, where sharing photos of cycling to and from school with the hashtag #SustransWin could see one lucky pupil win a brand new Frog Bike. Parents are also invited to download the Sustrans guide that offers tips on cycling, walking and scooting to school.

The Bikeability Trust story competition. All entrants of stories about riding to and from school during Bike to School Week will be entered into a prize draw to win a brand new Carrera Abyss 24 inch wheel suitable for eight to nine years old:

To enter visit www.bikeability.org.uk/your-stories