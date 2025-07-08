A boy aged just six has been hailed a hero after calmly summoning an ambulance after his mum collapsed unconscious at their Wigan home.

Jacob Merrills was being feted by his schoolmates at Aspull Church Primary today following his calm, mature and quick-thinking deed.

And single mother Lauren Darbyshire, 29, says she doesn’t know what might have happened to her had Jacob not been there or not called for help.

It was at around 6pm last Monday (June 30) that Lauren suddenly took ill after tea and fell to floor at their house in Kirkless Street, Aspull.

Lauren Darbyshire's quick thinking son Jacob, six, saved her by calling 999 when she collapsed

She said: “One minute I was fine, the next I blacked out, and after that I can only remember there were paramedics in the living room with me.

"I asked what had happened and they said that Jacob had rung for an ambulance and that they had listened back to the call and remarked on how calm he was."

On the recording Jacob is heard saying: “Please help. My mummy has fallen on the floor and she is not answering me.” He then gave the address and Lauren’s name and age.

The operator asked him to make sure her head was up so that she could breathe properly and then told him to go and find a neighbour while staying on the phone.

Paramedics remarked how calm and collected Jacob was when he reported his mum's collapse during a 10-minute 999 call

He found one by knocking on doors and they arrived back with Lauren at about the same time as the ambulance crew arrived.

Lauren said: “I have epilepsy and so I have trained Jacob in what to do if I have a fit, but this is the first time he has needed to put any of it into action.

"And in fact I don’t think it was the epilepsy which caused me to collapse. I was taken to Wigan Infirmary with Jacob, who was later picked up by my grandma, and they eventually put me on a course of antibiotics because I had an infection, so it was that which caused me to black out.”

Lauren was soon back home and delighted to be reunited with her little boy.

She said: “He is amazing. I am so proud of him. He is my little hero.

"Obviously I’m all right, but I don't know what would have happened if he had not been there or done the right thing. It was important that the medical help arrived so quickly.”

An NWAS spokesperson said: “We commend Jacob, who acted very calmly in a very worrying situation and got help for his mum very quickly.

"We’re delighted to hear that Lauren is now OK.

“Teaching our children and future generations the right reasons to call 999 could save a life – we have had very young children call us because their parent is unconscious.

“It’s a great idea for parents and guardians to take five minutes to sit down with their children and explain when to call 999, especially if an adult is not awake.

"It’s important that children know their address and postcode so that we can get an ambulance to them as quickly as possible.”