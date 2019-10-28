Wigan slimming ace joins anniversary elite

A Wigan weight-loss consultant attended an exclusive national event hosted by the founder of Slimming World.

Emma Heyes was one of 500 lucky guests from across the country to win a place at the organisation’s “50 amazing years, one very special day with Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE” in Nottingham.

Emma, who became a consultant after she graduated from the Slimming World Academy in 2017 and lost 2st herself as a member, took part in a question and answer session with Margaret.

She said: “It was a real honour. To have had the opportunity to meet Margaret and listen to her inspirational story was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Emma runs groups at St Cuthbert’s RL Club on Mondays at 6pm and Thursdays at 7pm.