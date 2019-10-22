Wigan slimming expert’s golden honour

A Wigan weight loss expert has been hailed for helping more than 100 people slim down.

Diana Charnock, who runs the Standish Saturday Slimming World group every week, has been awarded Gold status by the national organisation because of her success in supporting slimmers to reach their dream weight and the service she provides to those members.

She was invited a very special celebration day at Slimming World head office in Derbyshire, where she had chance to meet the company’s founder and chair Margaret Miles Bramwell OBE.

The accolade is given to Slimming World Consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months, and who provide such exceptional service that members return week after week because they’re losing weight beautifully and wouldn’t miss their weekly group for anything.