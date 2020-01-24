Wigan surgery delighted with 'outstanding' rating

A Wigan GP practice has been rated outstanding by health watchdogs.

Worsley Mesnes Health Centre has been given the highest rating following an inspection last year much to the delight of hard-working staff.

The Poolstock Lane surgery, which currently has around 4,000 patients on its books, was rated outstanding for its care and leadership, while it was deemed good for its safety, effectiveness and responsiveness.

The surgery staff have been praised for their caring attitudes and their kindness and respect towards patients.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors said in a report that the practice team would “go the extra mile” to help the more vulnerable patients.

This included providing them with emotional support and facilitating them to attend appropriate services or provide care and treatment at home.

Inspectors wrote: “The practice adopted a holistic approach to caring by addressing all the needs of the patient, including their physical, mental, and emotional health, while taking social factors into consideration.

“Feedback from patients was consistently positive. There were 41 CQC comment cards completed and all had very positive comments about how caring the staff were and they were always treated with dignity and respect.

“Staff treated patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care.”

Watchdogs also commended the “inspirational” leadership of the practice’s management team.

They said: “The practice management team were inspirational, progressive, cohesive and innovative with a mature approach and clear purpose.

“The practice management team were truly compassionate and caring. Quality and integrity were at the heart of what they did resulting in an exceptional caring culture within a strong practice.”

Karen Holgate, who has been practice manager for four years, said staff were “thrilled” at the outcome of the inspection.

She said: “It’s down to our fantastic team and their hard work. We do our job every day and it’s good to be recognised for it.

“This is a real team effort and we’re all thrilled to have been given this rating.”