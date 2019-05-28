Wigan sweet expert hired to develop tasty cannabis treats

Wigan-based confectionery expert Andy Baxendale has been recruited to develop and launch a range of sweets containing a cannabis-derivative.

The artisan, hand-made sweets have been launched by national supplier The CBD Works to trade buyers and are also available for consumers to buy direct.

Vegan Vicky's CDB Winter Nips

Vegan Vicky’s CBD Winter Nips are infused with CBD oil, which is reputed to have anti-inflammatory, pain-reducing, and calming effects ­- but does not contain Tetra Hydro Cannabinol (THC), which is the part of marijuana that gets you high.

Each pack of 40g contains 25mg of CBD, which is around the recommended daily allowance.

Andy said: “CBD oil is legal in the UK provided it has been derived from an industrial hemp strain that is EU-approved and follows FSA guidelines.

“With CBD’s growing market, it was only a matter of time before people saw the benefits of infusing it into a lozenge-type sweet to make it easy to ingest.”

“Vegan Vicky’s CBD Winter Nips are a high-boiled herbal-flavoured candy with full spectrum raw CBD oil.”

The CBD Works aims to offer the safest and quality-assured CBD Oil products from all over the world and sells a range of products, including CBD oil with MCT (coconut oil), turmeric and other superfoods/botanicals.

Known throughout the industry as The Sweet Consultant, Andy has 24 years’ experience in the confectionery business and an MSc in Advanced Food Manufacture.

The former product development manager for Chewits a respected national consultant in every aspect of confectionery production.

He was one of the stars of the hit BBC 2 confectionery show The Sweet Makers.

He is currently working towards setting up a National Academy of sweets to teach a new generation the art of confectionery production and development.