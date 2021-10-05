Wigan woman at centre of care home visits litigation set to go home

Retired academic John Davies, of Wigan, last year began legal action on his wife Michelle’s behalf in a bid to ensure she received care home visits tailored to her needs.

Dr Davies said Ms Davies, who went into a care home after suffering a stroke three years ago, should not be subject to a blanket visiting policy.

Michelle and John Davies

Lorraine Cavanagh QC told Mr Justice Hayden that arrangements were being made and Ms Davies could go home later this month.

Mr Justice Hayden said he “could not be more delighted”.

The judge, who is based in London, was overseeing the latest in a series of hearings in the Court of Protection, where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are considered.

He has heard how Ms Davies, a former council clerk, had a stroke in late 2018 and suffered brain damage.

Dr Davies had wanted Ms Davies to have daily face-to-face contact with him and their son Kane, who is in his 30s.

He had told the judge late last year of his heartbreak at not being allowed to have “any meaningful contact” with his wife for eight months.

Dr Davies said he was aware of the danger that coronavirus posed but wanted care homes bosses to take a “common-sense approach”.

He said he thought that being denied the “involvement of family and friends” had “hindered” Ms Davies’s progress significantly.