Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan woman is calling for there to be urgent funding to Asbestos research in memory of her dad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MPs and Lords held a public hearing in Parliament on the deadly legacy of Cape, a leading manufacturer of asbestos products in the 1960s and ’70s.

The hearing follows a national campaign by the Asbestos Victims Support Groups Forum for Cape to donate £10m to research into new treatments for mesothelioma.

Mesothelioma is a terminal cancer caused by asbestos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Su Phillips and her Dad Paul Phillips

The disease typically develops decades after the exposure to asbestos took place. 2,257 people in Greater Britain died from mesothelioma in 2022.

Sue Phillips’s dad Paul died as a result of asbestos is one of those campaigning for the research.

She said: “We lost our lovely Dad to asbestos. Cape knew the dangers back in the ’70s. The least they can do now is contribute to research.”

The hearing was held by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Occupational Safety and Health. Altrad, the current owners of Cape, declined to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chair of the Group, Ian Lavery MP, said: “Asbestos continues to cause devastating harm to workers and their families.

"This hearing provides an opportunity to hear from experts and victims, and to consider the necessary steps to protect future generations”.

Rob Rayner, the co-ordinator of the Greater Manchester Asbestos Victims Support Group said: “Our charity helped 241 people newly diagnosed with asbestos disease in Greater Manchester in 2024.

"The numbers remain stubbornly high.

"Many worked with Cape’s asbestos products in the ’60s and ’70s. Our schools and public buildings in Greater Manchester are still riddled with asbestos from that era.

"This issue is not going away”