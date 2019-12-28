Wigan woman inspired by late father to help dementia charity

A woman who lost her dad to dementia has told how his battle with the condition inspired her to get involved with a charity.

Jacqui Cannon’s father Joseph Cannon died at the age of 81 in January 2010, three years after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

Jacqui Cannon

The 55-year-old, from Billinge, has spoken of how she joined Wigan-based The Lewy Body Society in 2007 following his diagnosis, where she is now chief executive.

Ms Cannon said: “My dad would have died ten years ago on January 21 next year.

“It is a very aggressive form of dementia that a lot of people don’t know about.

“Lewy body dementia is the second most common type for over 80s and the third most common for under 80s, and accounts for around 15 to 20 per cent of all sufferers.

The late Joseph Cannon

“Symptoms can include dillusions, hallucinations and paranoia.

“It’s not so much about dementia but more about cognitive behaviour.

“I didn’t know anything about Lewy body myself so I decided to be bcome involved as a volunteer at the charity following my dad’s diagnosis to learn more myself and to help raise awareness.”

The Lewy Body Society was set-up as a national charity, but it’s registered office is based at Unity House, Unity House, Westwood Park, Wigan.

It was in 2016 that Ms Cannon become chief executive of the charity, a role she said she is passionate about doing in her bid to make a difference.

She is also chairman of the Wigan Dementia Action Alliance and is a joint dementia research champion for Greater Manchester

Ms Cannon said: “The charity is run by myself and there are five trustees, and we are a national charity, but our registered office to take calls and post is in Wigan where I was born and have lived most of my life.

“The rest of our volunteers are homebased.

“As a charity, we’re all about raising awareness and helping to fund vital research into Lewi body dementia, as a lot of people haven’t heard about it.

“So it’s all about trying to raise awareness and is something I’m really passionate about.”