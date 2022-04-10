Carol Winstanley started her incredible weightloss journey four years ago after an epiphany one day.

She has since shed around half her body weight following serious advice from her doctor and after having enough of the toll it had taken on her quality of life.

The 51-year-old said: “I came back from visiting family in America and I just thought, I can’t not fit into the aeroplane seat the next time I go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol Winstanley lost 11 stone and this inspired her to become a personal trainer, pictured at Total Fitness Wigan.

"I couldn’t even fit into my own car without the steering wheel pushing into my stomach.

"The doctor said I was headed for a heart attack or stroke with knee replacement surgery. I couldn't join in with the basic things in life like walking or even enjoy days out with family.”

Carol knew she had to do something about her weight so she spoke with a personal trainer who helped her adopt a new healthy lifestyle.

Carol Winstanley, left, lost 11 stone and this inspired her to become a personal trainer, pictured at Total Fitness Wigan.

She said: “He told me: I can help you, you just need to trust me and you will lose it. I thought well you’re my last hope so I did.

"It took 18 months and was a tough process. I had to cut back, change the types of meals I was eating and worked out about four times a week.

The trainer saw she had a real passion for exercise and suggested she do it for a living. Carol said: “ I decided that I wanted to become a personal trainer and help others achieve their goals.”

She embarked on a course and passed her level three.

Carol Winstanley lost 11 stone and this inspired her to become a personal trainer, pictured at Total Fitness Wigan.

Carol added: "I used to hate exercise. I always came last in a running race, but now I love to run. I’m currently training for the London marathon in October.”

About her extremely different new career path, Mrs Winstanley said: “I am extremely lucky to work for an amazing and supportive team at Total fitness and have even started my own business, CW Fitness.

"I currently work with clients looking to lose weight, do rehabilitation work and assist them in nutrition and lifestyle changes.

“I like to help other people.

Carol Winstanley before her weight loss of 11 stone.

“Sometimes it’s just better to train with somebody who understands how you feel.”